Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ricardo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 437 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 467.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.90 million, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86).

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,315.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ricardo Company Profile

In related news, insider Judith Cottrell acquired 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76). 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Stories

