Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

