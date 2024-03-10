Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million.

Ring Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

REI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 4,411,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,248. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 421.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 304.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

