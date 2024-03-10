Robert W. Baird Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $162.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $523,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

