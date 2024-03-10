Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

