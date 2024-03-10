Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.72. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

