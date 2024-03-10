Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,866 shares of company stock worth $466,164. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.