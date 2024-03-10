Rosenblatt Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

