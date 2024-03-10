Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

