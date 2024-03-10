Roth Capital Comments on Electrovaya Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVA

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 million and a P/E ratio of 199.60. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.