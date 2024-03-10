Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ELVA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 million and a P/E ratio of 199.60. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter worth $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

