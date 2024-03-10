Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$110.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$123.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total transaction of C$450,720.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

