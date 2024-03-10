Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,104 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

