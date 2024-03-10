Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,836 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

LPLA opened at $263.98 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average is $235.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

