Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

