Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,991 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

KEYS opened at $154.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

