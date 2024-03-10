Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $354.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $290.00 to $354.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce stock opened at $305.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

