Savoie Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Savoie Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,399. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.