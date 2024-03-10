Savoie Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Savoie Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,399. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.