Savoie Capital LLC Buys Shares of 62,163 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Micron Technology makes up 1.1% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Micron Technology by 258.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.62. 22,379,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,594,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

