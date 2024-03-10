Savoie Capital LLC Invests $13.64 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.6% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,815,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,124,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.82 billion, a PE ratio of 398.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.73.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

