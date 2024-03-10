Savoie Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $24.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,027. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.