Savoie Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $24.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,027. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
