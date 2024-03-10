Savoie Capital LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.28. 4,851,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

