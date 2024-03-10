Savoie Capital LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,095,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.40.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

