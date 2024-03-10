Savoie Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,341,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,115,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.