Savoie Capital LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.69. 2,833,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,181. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.29 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

