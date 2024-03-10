Savoie Capital LLC Takes $573,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 914,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after buying an additional 192,804 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 145,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 12,735,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,900. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.