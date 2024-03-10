Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000. Applied Materials makes up 2.2% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,940,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

