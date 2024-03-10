Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,588,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 4.6% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

