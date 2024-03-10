Savoie Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,539. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

