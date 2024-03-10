Schubert & Co Buys 631 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 30,812,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

