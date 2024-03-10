Schubert & Co Has $864,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.9% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,759 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.79. 604,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

