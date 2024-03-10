Schubert & Co Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schubert & Co reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.1% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

DFAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,923,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

