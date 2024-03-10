Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lessened by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,104. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

