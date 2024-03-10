Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 1,166,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,310. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

