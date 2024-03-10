Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Raised by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 1,166,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

