Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,600 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

