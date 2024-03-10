Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.