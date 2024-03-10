Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.