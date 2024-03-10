Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $470,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 11,932,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

