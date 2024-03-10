Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Perrigo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

