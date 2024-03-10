Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 331,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

