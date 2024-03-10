Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $720,617.26 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $720,617.26 and $2,171.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018304 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,831.96 or 1.00032264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00157074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002797 USD and is down -87.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,947.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

