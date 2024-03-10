Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sempra’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

