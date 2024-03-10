SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.85 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

