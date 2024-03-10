SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
