Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

MCRB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

