Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
