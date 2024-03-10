Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

