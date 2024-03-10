Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $607.61 million and $289.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00126486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00207782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,712,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,686,097,459 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

