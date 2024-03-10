Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,444. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

