Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

