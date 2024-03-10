SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE EME traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.01. 423,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,971. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

